



The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State chapter, has commiserated with the family of late Bode Oyewole, a former Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

It condoled with the family in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Niyi Alebiosu and secretary, Adewale Tijani, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The association also condoled with the management and supporters of 3SC over the demise of the former chairman.

Oyewole, also a former state chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), died on Tuesday after a brief illness.





The association recalled the administrative shrewdness and ingenuity of the departed football administrator.

This, it said, was responsible for the remarkable success recorded by 3SC during his time as the club’s chairman.

The SWAN chapter said that the late Oyewole was the chairman of 3SC when the club won the domestic league and West African Football Union (WAFU) in 1998.

It described the former football administrator as a seasoned journalist who served as chairman of the NUJ in the state between 1978 and 1980.

The association prayed God to repose the deceased’s soul and grant his family fortitude to bear the great loss.