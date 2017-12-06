- Advertisement -

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele has sent a rallying call to his teammates urging them to ‘work hard’ after securing passage into the knockout stages of the Uefa Europa League.

Despite going down 1-0 to Anderlecht in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League game, Brendan Rodgers’ side finished third in Group B due to a better head-to-head record against the Belgian Champions.

And the former Fulham forward believes the Celtic Park outfit ‘lacked the quality’ to compete in Europe’s premier club competition and wants them to reorganize so as to go the distance in the second tier tournament.

“The positive thing is we have Europa League and that is the thing to take away from us,” Dembele told club website.

“It wasn’t the best game for us but we have qualified and we have to be ready for it.

“We just had a lack of quality. We just didn’t play our football and that’s what has cost us. We have a lot to look forward to and we have a few months to prepare for that and be ready for it.

“We just need character.

“We did our best to try and do something and it didn’t happen but we have to stay focused and work hard for the Europa League.”

Dembele has scored eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

And the 21-year-old will be looking to help Celtic get back to winning ways when they travel to Easter Road to take on Hibernian on Sunday.

The Bhoys are currently seven points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premier League standings.