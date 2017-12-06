- Advertisement -

Mark Clattenburg was so “petrified” of Roy Keane he changed his mind over a corner, the former Premier League referee has revealed.

Clattenburg hit the headlines last week when he suggested during a podcast interview that he allowed Tottenham to “self-destruct” in the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ during the 2015-16 season.

He defended his comments on Monday and told Sky Sports that they had been taken “out of context”.

More quotes have surfaced from the podcast with Clattenburg opening up on his experiences as a young official when dealing with Manchester United’s former skipper.

“Even in the Premier League, I still smile at the first time I came across Roy Keane,” Clattenburg told NBC’s Men in Blazers podcast.

“He screamed at us for a corner and I’m sure it was a goal kick but because he screamed at us so loudly, I gave a corner. I was that petrified of him.”

Clattenburg left his job as a Premier League official earlier this year to become head of referees in Saudi Arabia.

In the same podcast, he also revealed a few problems at the start of his officiating career.

“I probably lacked man management,” Clattenburg added. “I didn’t have management experience because I was still a young boy.

“I hadn’t had that employment background. I didn’t have any experience of dealing with people, managing people, saying the right thing at the right time.

“It’s only when I got older that I started to develop those skills. When you have those skills, you interact with adults better, players better.

“If you interact with players, they make your life easier. When they make your life easier, you become a good referee.”