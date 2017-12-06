- Advertisement -

Burnley winger Robbie Brady will have knee surgery after his injury against Leicester and will be out for “substantial time”.

Brady was stretchered off before half-time in Burnley’s 1-0 defeat with Leicester after a clash with Harry Maguire.

A medical assessment has confirmed that the Irishman has damaged his patellar tendon. No time-frame has been placed on his rehabilitation.

Dyche told Burnley’s club website: “Robbie (Brady) will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period.

“He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club.”

Brady has made 31 appearances for the Clarets since his then club-record signing from Norwich in January.

The 25-year-old has started all 15 of Burnley’s Premier League games this season in the club’s best start to a campaign since 1973/74.

Brady has one goal and two assists with Burnley seventh in the table and level on points with Tottenham.