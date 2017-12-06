- Advertisement -

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has backed teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

As usual, the battle for the Ballon d’Or is widely expected to be between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, with the winner to be announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo is expected to join the Barcelona superstar on a record five Ballons d’Or and Kovacic said a win would be deserved after Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Dortmund, Kovacic told Spanish media, “I think he should win the Ballon d’Or because his year was amazing. He scored many goals, won everything with the team and he was a key piece of that.

“I’m really happy for him. We all are. But the most important thing for us is to win as a team.

“The Ballon d’Or is important for us and for Cristiano because it’s amazing to be able to win a fifth Ballon d’Or but as I said, for us the most important thing is to be a team and win for the team,” he said.