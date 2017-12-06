- Advertisement -

Dele Alli has signed for the same agency that represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane.

The 21-year-old Alli has joined CAA Sports, whose clients also include Carlo Ancelotti, James Rodriguez and Nico Rosberg.

CAA Sports and Gestifute, a sports management company, formed a global partnership to represent a number of high-profile players and coaches.

Sky Sports reported the story that Gestifute, Jorge Mendes’ agency, were the frontrunner to sign Alli.

“I’m delighted to join CAA at this important time in my career,” the England midfielder said in a statement released by CAA Sports.

“I’m excited for the future working alongside them.

“It was clear from the start that this is a company that can help me maximise my potential off the field.”

CAA Sports, who represent more than 1,000 athletes across a wide range of sports, claim to be the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency providing marketing and consulting advice its clients.

The agency says they will work with Alli’s manager Harry Hickford “to amplify and enhance Dele’s commercial portfolio globally”.

Matthew O’Donohoe, of CAA Sports, said: “Dele is one of the most exciting players in the world presently, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him at this pivotal moment in his career, helping to accomplish his personal and professional goals.”