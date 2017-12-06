- Advertisement -

Ghanaian club Inter Allies are believed to be close to signing Nigeria international Afeez Aremu, who shone at the recent WAFU Cup staged in Ghana.

Aremu, who recently clocked 18, caught the eye of a Norwegian club during the WAFU Cup.

The elegant defensive midfielder has been training with the Ghanaian club after he passed a medical, according to Ghanasoccernet

- Advertisement -

He is likely to feature in the Capelli Tournament, which attracts top foreign clubs, agents and scouts.

Ghana will now be his launch pad to play in Europe.

Aremu has previously played for Sharks, Sunshine Stars and Akwa United.

He won the Aiteo Cup with Akwa United and was part of the home-based Eagles squad who qualified Nigeria to next year’s CHAN in Morocco.