Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has declared that he will officially retire from football in 2018 to focus on a music career and his football schools.

Ronaldinho, who has not played professionally since leaving Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015, said he will hang up his boots for good next year.

The legendary Brazilian playmaker, who is now 37-year-old, said he is ready to officially leave the game behind.

“There is this chance, I think I’m saying goodbye to football next year, officially,” Ronaldinho said.

“I might play some farewell games for the teams I’ve played for, it’s something we’ll have to think about sometime soon.”

With his playing days officially behind him, the former Brazil international says he is set to focus on his football schools and his burgeoning music career.

“Once I’m retiring from football, then I’m moving forward on my musical projects, my football schools. It’s something new for me, I’ll have to adapt.”

In March, Ronaldinho launched his solo music career with his debut single “Sozinho” which, unsurprisingly, features a laid-back samba groove.

Ronaldinho won many honours during his glittering career with Fluminense, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan including a World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d’Or in 2005, and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2005-06.