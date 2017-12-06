- Advertisement -

Officials have said African champions Nigeria plan a friendly against France, while new coach Randy Waldrum will finalise his appointment in two weeks.

Head of the women’s football committee at the NFF, Ayo Omidiran disclosed on a radio programme that the Falcons will soon be back in actionwith a high-profile friendly against France planned.

Omidiran also said that new Falcons coach designate Waldrum is expected to finalise his appointment in two weeks.

“He has left his previous post and he will finalise his appointment in the next two weeks,” she offered.

“We hope for a coach who will command the respect of the federation, his colleagues and well as the team.”

The Falcons have been out of camp since they won the African championship in October 2016.

They are drawn against Burkina Faso in a qualifier for the Women’s AFCON slated for Ghana next year.