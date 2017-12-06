- Advertisement -

Luke Shaw was praised and promised more games for Manchester United by Jose Mourinho after impressing in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has struggled for fitness and has rarely broken into the first team at Old Trafford since his £27m move from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

After returning from a foot injury in September, Mourinho insisted the left-back must “work hard” to regain his place and in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow, Shaw did not let himself down with a man-of-the-match show.

With converted winger Ashley Young the preferred left-back, and Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind also pushing for a spot in defence, it is unlikely Shaw will get the nod for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

But after making his first start for 219 days, Shaw has given his manager food-for-thought and Mourinho said: “Very, very positive performance, especially with the ball going forward.

“Really dangerous, creating a lot, great intensity in his game. No surprise that in minute 80 he is feeling the consequences of that intensity (by suffering cramp).

“It is normal, the first match of the season for him, but he was deserving of that opportunity for quite a long time. And he’s going to get more because the performance was really positive.”

Second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured United secured top spot in Group A of the Champions League.

“I’m really happy because we don’t want to qualify with a defeat,” he said after United made the last 16 for the first time since 2013-14.

“We don’t want to qualify with a bad performance so the objective was to qualify playing well and to get at least a positive result.

“I think we did that very, very well. The performance was good, the attitude was good.”