Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has accused his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola, of playing mind games ahead of this weekend’s Derby after he claimed David Silva is a doubt.

Silva was left behind as City flew out to Ukraine ahead of their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Guardiola insisted at his news conference on Tuesday, that the midfielder’s injury is serious enough to make him a doubt for the top-of-the-table clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

But Mourinho insists he doesn’t believe it.

It comes just four days after Arsene Wenger picked Alexandre Lacazette in the Arsenal team to play United at the Emirates on Saturday, having previously ruled the France striker out.

Asked whether any of his injured players might be available to face City, Mourinho said: “You want the truth or what do you want? You want the truth.

“The truth is Eric Bailly no chance for the weekend, Phil Jones a chance, [Marouane] Fellaini a chance, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] a big chance and [Nemanja] Matic is injured but will play for sure. [Michael] Carrick no chance.

“I’m telling the truth, he’s injured but will play for sure. No stories of Lacazette or David Silva. All the truth.”