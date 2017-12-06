- Advertisement -

Katsina United striker Musa Suleman ‘Ronaldo’ will return to action next month in time for the kick-off of the new NPFL season a torn ligament injury ruled him out for three months.

Katsina United team doctor Abu Sufianu said he expects Musa ‘Ronaldo’ to be fully back in January.

“As you can see he’s back in training already, but not fully back and that is why he cannot train with the rest of the team,” Sufianu said.

- Advertisement -

“He has been placed under an intensive treatment since he suffered the torn ligament injury and he is responding well.

“Based on my record and our assessment of him, he will back to full training by January and so he is expected to start the season with the team.”

The lanky striker suffered a torn ligament against Lobi Stars at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina last season and has since been undergoing intensive treatment.

The new NPFL season kicks off January 14.