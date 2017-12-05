- Advertisement -

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly determined to leave Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The Bundesliga club have admitted defeat in their attempt to make the speedy attacker happy and are willing to sell him – either in the impending winter window, or at the end of the 2017/18 season.

BILD also claims that even Aubameyang’s teammates are unhappy with the Gabonese, questioning his behaviour and commitment to the cause.

This has spurred the 28-year-old, who was the Bundesliga’s leading goal scorer last season, into pushing for a move in January.

He reportedly hopes to return to AC Milan, where he was a youth player prior to breaking through in French football, but it is more likely that English giants such as Liverpool and Chelsea will pounce.

Dortmund will reportedly listen to offers starting from €50million.