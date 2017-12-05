- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s former national team assistant coach Roland Andersson is set to be appointed as Iceland’s assistant coach for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Andersson served in the Super Eagles side under coach Lars Lagerbäck and has been approached by the Football Association of Iceland to join the coaching staff ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

However, with Gernot Rohr’s side drawn against Iceland in Group D, Andersson’s appointment is set to be a stunt to help Iceland gain more insight on the Super Eagles.

”Roland Andersson will probably continue with us. He was a national assistant coach of Nigeria (World Cup 2010),” said Iceland coach Freyr Alexandersson to fotbolti.net.

- Advertisement -

”He is terribly humble, very smart and nothing complicates anything.

“I learned a lot from him and he is probably the one who taught me the most in being a spy.”

Argentina, Iceland and Croatia are set to battle it out against the West Africans at the highly anticipated global showpiece in Russia.

The Super Eagles will face off against Croatia in their opening game at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

In their second match, Nigeria will face Iceland on June 22 and wrap up their group stage campaign against Argentina four days later.