Audu Adamu, Head Coach of the national beach soccer team, on Tuesday in Lagos said four new players have been added to the team in preparation for the 2017 COPA Lagos.

Adamu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the new players’ inclusion had helped to put the Super Sand Eagles and their handlers on track ahead of the competition.

The team resumed camping in Birnin Kebbi on Nov. 26, ahead of COPA Lagos billed for Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Spain, Lebanon and Morocco will be joining Nigeria to participate in the 2017 edition of the event.

“We resumed camping and training on Sunday and I can confidently say that we are on the right track.

“Four players have joined the team newly and from my observation they are up to the task we have ahead.

“Now we have 10 players in all and we are positive of getting the desired results,’’ he said.

Speaking on the allowances being owed the team since the 2017 Bahamas Beach Soccer World Cup, Adamu said he was optimistic payment would be made before the end of the month.

“I strongly believe they will pay us soon. We understand that things are a bit tight, but I’m optimistic that we will soon be paid,’’ he said.