Vincent Enyeama should not be considered for next year’s World Cup because he said he is tired of playing for Nigeria, according to former international Idah Peterside.

Idah, who was also at a time spokesman for the Super Eagles, also revealed he will rate Spain-based youngster Francis Uzoho higher than Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

“I was one of those who spoke to Enyeama when there was an attempt to get him back to the national team and he told me he’s tired of playing for Nigeria,” Idah opened up on a television programme.

“So, there should be no Enyeama (going to the World Cup).

“The players should have the love to play for Nigeria and not the love to play at the World Cup and make history.”

The former goalkeeper also offered his opinion on the goalkeeping situation in the Eagles.

“Ezenwa appears to be the No 1 now after what he did in the qualifiers, but he is not world-class,” Idah said.

“Uzoho is better than him and I believe the training camp before the World Cup will determine who will determine who is really No 1.”

Idah Peterside also insisted that only players who are top of their game should be taken to Russia 2018.

“The World Cup is not about compensating players who qualified the team because Nigeria is bigger than any player,” he said.

“I recall we dropped Mikel Obi from the 2010 World Cup because he was injured.

“We should therefore continue to look out for any player with a Nigerian passport and who is on form because we are fed up with not going past the second round of the World Cup.”