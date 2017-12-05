- Advertisement -

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, says the team will give their all to move beyond the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The three-time African champions have been drawn in a tricky group which has two-time champions Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Argentina are the pundits’ favourite to secure top spot in the group with Croatia and Iceland also potential tough opponents.

But the former junior international who recently penned a one-year deal with Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Enyimba, is confident the team will scale through the group stage hurdle.

“It’s a tricky group for us, but I think we have what it takes to qualify for the Round of 16,” Ezenwa said.

“The most important thing is for us to start the competition well. The first game against Croatia will be very crucial for us, if we can win that, it will make things easier for us.

“Iceland will be no pushover as they have improved rapidly in the last few years, while Argentina, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and the rest will always be a tough opposition.

“But we have to believe in ourselves too and prove to the world what we can do.”

Nigeria’s opening game is against Croatia on June 16 at the Volgograd Arena.