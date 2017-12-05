- Advertisement -

Super Eagles attacking midfielder Victor Moses said there wasn’t any reason for Nigeria to be jittery over the Group D pairings of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Moses who helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the Russia 2018 tournament stated that the outcome of the group will be determined by the teams that played good football and it wasn’t about names. Nigeria will open its World Cup account against Croatia, before playing Iceland and Argentina in the Group D matches.

“We keep getting Argentina for some reason.

“We don’t want to play against Messi, but it is what it is. We’ve got to go and play our football and see what happens.

“After what Iceland did last year (beating England in the last 16 of the Euros), football nowadays, there’s no easy game.

“Argentina are going to be scared of us as well.

“It’s all about football at the end of the day.

“Everyone at Chelsea was saying we’re going to get a thrashing and we’re not going to make it through the group stage. Hopefully we can go out there and make the nation proud and get out of the group.”