- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw deserves a chance in the Manchester United team.

Shaw has made two appearances this season totalling 48 minutes after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

But the 22-year-old is in line to feature in the Champions League against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night and Mourinho says the left-back has earned his chance.

He told a news conference on Monday: “When we speak about Luke Shaw, you are right that he’s working to have an opportunity, and sooner or later that opportunity will arrive because he deserves that opportunity.

“He is selected for tomorrow for sure — to start or be on the bench I cannot answer.”

- Advertisement -

Mourinho revealed he will make changes against CSKA with Manchester City to come on Sunday.

United need only avoid a heavy defeat against the Russians to ensure they top Group A and book their place in the draw for the last-16 on Dec. 11.

Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were part of the group that trained at Carrington on Monday afternoon, although Mourinho is not expecting either to play against CSKA.

Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Nemanja Matic are also out but Paul Pogba will start.

The Frenchman will miss the next three Premier League games, including Sunday’s derby, after United decided not to appeal his red card against Arsenal.