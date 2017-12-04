- Advertisement -

Victor Lindelof admits he is still coming to terms with the extra pressure of playing for Manchester United.

The defender has been eased in by Jose Mourinho since his £31 million move from Benfica in the summer. It look the Swede until November to make his full Premier League debut but has since started three consecutive games, including the 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

He is in line to make it four in a row when United take on CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the 23-year-old says he is still getting used to the “extra eyes” when he pulls on a United shirt.

He told a news conference on Monday: “Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and you have more eyes watching you. I’d say that’s the biggest difference.”

Lindelof endured a difficult start to his United career and was criticised for his role in the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield in October.

But his recent form has been praised by Mourinho, and Lindelof insists he is only going to get better as he adapts to a new club and a new league.

“Always when you come to a new club you have to learn and I’m still learning,” he said. “I’m learning every day and I work hard every day to try to help the team.

- Advertisement -

“I speak with the manager and he’s been very good for me. I can learn a lot from him and also the other coaches, so we talk sometimes and it’s been good.

“I’m always happy to help the team in any way I can, so of course I’m very pleased to be able to help the team on the pitch and get some good results.”

Lindelof may get the nod again against Manchester City on Sunday with doubts over the fitness of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. Both have missed the last five games after suffering injuries during the international break, although Jones has now returned to training.

United are all but through in the Champions League but Lindelof insists the focus is still on CSKA Moscow rather than the derby.

“We haven’t talked about the derby yet. Like I said, we’re focused on this game and we want to get a god result there,” he added. “After that game, then we’ll be starting to talk about the other game.

“We’re all professionals. We are focused on the game tomorrow and we want to play a good game and get the win.

“I can only speak for myself, but I think all the guys are just focused on this game and then we’ll focus on Sunday.”