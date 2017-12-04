- Advertisement -

Super Eagles wingback Victor Moses says his Chelsea teammates have written off Nigeria’s chances of making it to the second round of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Moses is, however, optimistic that Nigeria will go far in the competition

Moses, who said Argentina will be “scared” of the Eagles, told the UK Mirror that: “We don’t want to play against Messi, but it is what it is. We’ve got to go and play our football and see what happens.



“After what Iceland did last year [beating England in the last 16 of the Euros], football nowadays, there’s no easy game.

“Argentina are going to be scared of us as well. It’s all about football at the end of the day.

“Everyone at Chelsea was saying we’re going to get a thrashing and we’re not going to make it through the group stage.

“Hopefully we can go out there and make the nation proud and get out of the group.”

The Super Eagles will take on Argentina in the last Group D game on June 26, 2018, at the St. Petersburg Stadium.