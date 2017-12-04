- Advertisement -

Nobody will care about Manchester City’s club-record 20-match winning run if they fail to pick up any trophies this season, says Kevin de Bruyne.

City have won 14 of 15 Premier League this season, drawing the other, and all five Champions League group games.

They lead Manchester United by eight points in the league and play away at Old Trafford on Sunday.

De Bruyne said: “If we don’t win anything, are you going to talk about 20 wins? Nobody will care about it.”

A late David Silva goal completed a 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday and if City beat United at Old Trafford for the second successive season under manager Pep Guardiola, they will equal Arsenal’s Premier League record of 14 straight wins, which straddled two seasons in 2002.

It would also open up an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Before the derby, City face a trip to Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League group game, having already qualified for the knockout stages.

De Bruyne, who is suspended for the Shakhtar trip, said: “Our winning run is phenomenal and gives us a good advantage but we have a big week with Swansea and Tottenham following the United game.

“If we lost two out of three and they win everything, they are there.

“At the moment we are on an up. We need to keep focused with whatever we are doing and keep busy with ourselves.”