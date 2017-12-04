- Advertisement -

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich says Bayern Munich are out to avenge their Champions League thrashing at the hands of the Paris Saint-Germain when the teams clash again in Bavaria on Tuesday.

Bayern crashed to a 3-0 defeat in Paris at the end of September, when Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar all scored at the Parc de Princes which led to the Germans firing Carlo Ancelotti and rehired Jupp Heynckes as head coach. Since then, Bayern have won ten of their 11 games.

With both teams through to the last 16, Bayern need to beat PSG by four goals at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday to wrest top spot in the group, but the Germans have a score to settle regardless of the result.

“Of course we want revenge, it will be difficult to win the group, but it’s about prestige and we want to show the first leg was just a slip up,” Ulreich, the Bayern goalie, told magazine Kicker.

Ancelotti dropped senior stars Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his starting line-up in Paris for the heavy away defeat.

Bayern’s hopes received a boost on Saturday as PSG suffered their first French league defeat this season, crashing 2-1 at Racing Strasbourg, while the Germans beat Hanover 96 3-1 in Munich.

“It was a very depressing evening for us in Paris, we did not play well, there wasn’t much order at the back,” said Ulreich, who took over when Manuel Neuer suffered a fractured foot in September.

“We have to put things right on Tuesday and show who we are.

“It’s a special match for all of us.

“The Champions League, against PSG, in front of a sold-out crowd in Munich – these are the games you dreamed about as a little boy.”

Ulreich is tipping Bayern to win 2-0 at home and says the current squad can go far in the knock-out stages.

“When everyone is fit, we have a lot of potential in the squad and I see our prospects as being very positive, but we need all our players to do that, but I am confident,” he said.