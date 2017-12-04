- Advertisement -

Former Nigeria international Tijjani Babangida has said that goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama should not be forced to return to the Super Eagles in time for next year’s World Cup after he announced his retirement from the team two years ago.

There have been series of calls for the experienced shot stopper to make a return to Eagles for Russia 2018, but the flying winger who played at France 1998 World Cup said that it will be counter-productive if Enyeama were pressured to rescind his decision to quit international football.

Babangida said Nigeria should rather concentrate on future with the young goalkeepers.

“Enyeama is a top-class goalkeeper no doubt, he has paid his dues and has announced his retirement from the national team. I think we should let him enjoy his retirement,” he advised.

“Same scenario and situation happened at France 1998, and we all know how it went.

“We have made huge progress thus far and I believe we should be thinking of the future at this moment.”