Henry Onyekuru has said Anderlecht will not give up on big win at Celtic so as to qualify for the Europa League.

The Belgian champions will need to beat hosts Celtic by at least 4-0 tomorrow to stand a chance of finishing third in their UEFA Champions League, which will qualify them to feature in the Europa League.

Celtic have three points from five Champions League matches, while Anderlecht are pointless and bottom of the standings in Group B.

But the Belgian champions could do a miracle by leap frogging Celtic with a big win in Scotland to continue their international campaign in the Europa League in the new year.

“We will do our best, fight for 90 minutes and see what happens,” Onyekuru promised ahead of the clash in Scotland.

Incidentally, Celtic had made an official bid of a million pounds last year for the Nigeria forward, which was rejected by his club then KAS Eupen.

The Nigeria international was the match winner at Lokeren at the weekend in a match Anderlecht failed to put away the many chances they created.

“True, we had chances to score more goals (vs Lokeren), I do not see any problems, that is football,” said the Everton loanee.

“We still scored and won the game, which was the most important thing.”