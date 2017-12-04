- Advertisement -

Newly appointed Head Coach of Sudanese top division club Khartoum Al-Watani Football Club, Emmanuel Amuneke, will officially resume duties at the club in January.

The former Super Eagles’ player, who confirmed the news in an interview, said he hopes to assess the team first before deciding on the areas to strengthen.

“I was with them towards the end of last season and was able to see the players but come January, I will fully asses the team and see the angles that need to be strengthened ahead of the new campaign.



“I believe the team has a good squad though and I’m sure we can do well when the league season starts, its a challenge I love and I am confident of a positive outing,” Amuneke said.

The 2017 U-17 World Cup- winning coach also hinted that he will be in the market for players, but added that only the best legs will be brought into the team while failing to give any insight of signing any Nigerian player to the club.

“Definitely, I will go to the market to buy players but its a new environment for me so I must take things slowly so as not to sign the wrong players,” Amuneke concluded.