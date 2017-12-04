- Advertisement -

Watford boss Marco Silva has hit back at Sam Allardyce after the Everton manager claimed that the Portuguese’s track record “has got no comparison” with his own.

Silva was touted a possible long-term replacement for former Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who was sacked by the Toffees in October after a poor run of results both domestically and in Europe.

However, after a month of searching for a new manager, Everton elected to hand an 18-month contract to Allardyce, who had earlier pulled out of talks with the Goodison Park club.

Allardyce believes Everton originally wanted to give the job permanently to caretaker-manager David Unsworth, and insists Silva was never ahead of him in the running for the role.

“Let’s put it this way,” said Allardyce. “If you look at my track record, why wouldn’t I be here irrespective of Marco Silva?

“I have every respect for Marco Silva and I am not criticising Marco Silva but his track record has got no comparison whatsoever with mine.

“He got Hull City relegated [last season]. That is perception. We have not to live in perception at our level. We have to live in reality and the reality is that I was spoken to.”

Silva hit back at Allardyce’s comments on Sunday and insists his managerial record speaks for itself.

“I read what he said, but when he made this comparison it does not make sense,” said Silva, who guided his side to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

“It is the same thing if I compare his work with a national-team coach like Gareth Southgate.

“It’s like me comparing the five goals Richarlison has scored in the Premier League with Peter Crouch [who has scored 207 goals in his club career]. Crouch is nearly 37, Richarlison is 20 – Crouch has played so many games [669] and Richarlison far less.

“Go and see what he [Allardyce] was doing when he was 40 years old, or see what he was doing in his first seven seasons as a coach.

“Then look at what I am doing at the same age – or you can wait until I am 63 years old, and then we can compare what I have done.”