Hull City have announced the departure of manager Leonid Slutsky by mutual consent.

Slutsky’s future had been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after poor form in the Championship, and sources close to both club and manager said on Sunday that he was set to leave.

Although Hull salvaged a last-gasp draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, they have now won only two of their last 15 games.

And in a statement on Hull’s official website, vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have hoped, and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an end.

“I would like to thank Leonid and Oleg [head of club strategy Oleg Yarovinsky] for their efforts here and sincerely wish them well for the future.”

Slutsky said: “I would like to really thank everyone associated with Hull City, from the players and staff to the owner and especially the fans.

“I am very proud to have been through this experience — it was challenging but a very exciting time for me.

“Hull City will always be a part of my heart and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

Former Russia manager Slutsky was appointed as Marco Silva’s successor in June following relegation from the Premier League.

However, he was unable to transform the team’s fortunes, winning only four of his 20 Championship games to leave them three points above the relegation zone.

His departure leaves Hull looking for their fourth manager in 18 months.