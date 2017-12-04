- Advertisement -

Tony Adams does not believe Arsenal can win the league under Arsene Wenger but would not be surprised if the Frenchman extended his stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners are 15 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City after their 3-1 home defeat by Manchester United on Saturday.

Wenger has failed to guide the club to the Premier League title in 14 years, despite winning the league three times in his opening eight years in charge.

Asked whether his former club could win the league under the current manager, Adams told Goals on Sunday: “He’s contracted for another 18 months, so you’re asking me whether this squad can do it. I don’t think they can, I think that’s pretty obvious.

“But how long will he go on for now? How old is he 67? He’s already said retirement is death to him, so you can’t see him retiring and there doesn’t seem to be anything outside of the game for him.

“It wouldn’t be beyond me to see him sign another extension for another couple of years as well.”

The pair share a fractured relationship, the Frenchman having responded to claims made by Adams in his book that Wenger is “essentially not a coach” by labelling the former Granada head coach “sad”.

“He doesn’t seem to want me around [at Arsenal] and that’s fine. He’s been the most successful Arsenal manager of all time, so I can’t really complain with him,” Adams added.

“Just because I played at the club it doesn’t give me any free ticket to work with the club again, it shouldn’t be like that.

“But on merit, there were a couple of instances and opportunities were I could have been of service and it didn’t materialise. The only reason I can say that is because Arsene didn’t want me around.”