Victor Moses has become one of the best wing-backs in the world under the guidance of Antonio Conte, according to Jamie Redknapp.

Moses suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s defeat to Palace in September and only returned to Conte’s side as a substitute during the narrow win over Swansea last week.

The Nigeria international was handed his first start in Saturday’s win over Newcastle and set up Alvaro Morata with a teasing cross in front of the defence before later winning a penalty.

And Redknapp believes Moses has “taught himself” to be one of the best wing-backs in the game.

“He missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring [injury],” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He makes a huge difference. With the system they play with wing-backs, he’s taught himself – and the manager’s obviously helped him – to be one of the best wing-backs in world football.

“It suits him that position, and there’s no surprise that he was involved with the penalty, he’s involved with the goal. I thought he was brilliant [against Newcastle] and he is top class.”