Pep Guardiola praised another Manchester City late show and admits he is aware of the ‘Fergie time’ analogy.

City scored late to equal the top flight record of 13 successive wins in a season with a 2-1 win over West Ham on Super Sunday.

David Silva’s winner means City have scored 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season.

“I would prefer we had the game won before the last moments, but the Premier League is the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

“I heard about the ‘Fergie time’; I wasn’t here in that period but of course you have seen what we’ve shown in past games: we don’t give up.

“I understand and I don’t judge if a team just want to defend, so it’s difficult to attack them.

“Even in that situation we have to learn how to attack that position. At Huddersfield we had more problems, but West Ham played the same.

“We started well in first 10 mins of the game, but we didn’t create and weren’t able to find right place and right position.

“We made some more quick attacks and excited our fans after the break and we scored the goal, which is important.

“Against Southampton I didn’t think we could get the winner, but today I did. West Ham didn’t’ want to play, they took time, so we had to be patient.”

Guardiola felt the introduction of forward Gabriel Jesus at the start of the second half was key to City’s victory.

“I think so,” he said. “Gabriel is an amazing guy and he created chances, he had the movement and he helped create more space for Sergio (Aguero).

He added: “I think today after five minutes of the second half I felt that we were going to score, we were going to create.

“It’s tough, every game is tough and it’s important for us to keep our moment in terms of victory. The second half was outstanding.”