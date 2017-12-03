- Advertisement -

Ivan Perisic says Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was crucial in persuading him to reject an offer from Manchester United and remain in Italy.

The winger was courted heavily by Jose Mourinho’s side throughout the last transfer window and had expressed a desire to leave San Siro.

Inter held on to the Croatia international, however, and he signed a new contract in September which ties him to the club until 2022.

Perisic has no reason to regret his decision, as he helped Inter climb to the top of Serie A with a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Chievo.

The 28-year-old is now on seven goals and six assists in the league and says much of his and the Nerazzuri’s good form is down to the coach.

“Spalletti told us that every player is important and we got proof of that in the win, as even those who haven’t had as much space made their mark,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Spalletti was extremely important in convincing me to stay.”

Inter remain unbeaten in the league this term and sit a point ahead of Napoli, with Juventus a further point behind.

They travel to Turin next week to take on the reigning champions, and Perisic hopes their first spell at the top in two years lasts a bit longer.

“We must continue like this, as we waited a long time for this moment to come and now we want to win at Juventus,” he said.