- Advertisement -

David Beckham believes there will be no easy games for England in the World Cup despite their apparent good draw for Russia 2018.

England were drawn with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G on Friday and Beckham says it is going to be tough for Gareth Southgate’s side even though the latter two countries are ranked 27th and 56th in the FIFA world rankings.

“When you get to a World Cup, whatever team you are drawn against, there are no easy games,” said former England captain Beckham.

“I know it is a cliché but it’s true.”

- Advertisement -

England were effectively knocked out after two games in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and lost to Iceland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

And Beckham believes history shows they need to be wary of their World Cup opponents.

Beckham, who scored international 17 goals in 115 appearances for England, added: “When you come up against the teams we are up against now or five or 10 years ago, it doesn’t change, every game is a tough game.

“When you reach this stage it’s all important. It is a good draw but it is going to be tough.”