Gernot Rohr has said Iceland will be a difficult team to beat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr said none of the teams in Group D – Nigeria, Argentina, Croatia and Iceland – will qualify easily for the second round.

“Croatia with some of the best players in the world and the very strong Icelend team, who were at the Euro 2016 in France will be difficult to beat,” Rohr, who qualified Nigeria for the World Cup without losing any game, said.

“Difficult draw for us. Argentina will be very aware of us now.

“Croatia and Iceland played already together when we met Argentina in Krasnodar.

“In this group, everybody knows the opponents well.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Iceland on June 22, 2018 at the Volgograd Stadium in the second Group D game.