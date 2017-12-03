- Advertisement -

Coach Imama Amapakabo has admitted his young team were outgunned by experienced Kano Pillars in today’s game in the Ahlan Pre-Season Tournament.

El Kanemi Warriors lost 3-1 even after a bright start.

“It was a big lesson for my very young team against an experienced Kano Pillars playing in front of their fans and in their own stadium,” Imama said.

“My new team did well, but we were not able to complete our final passes.

“And defensively we got caught twice. We did not organize well in counter situations and we got punished for it.”

El Kanemi went in front after six minutes through William Ukeme.

Pillars drew level after half an hour courtesy of Junior Lokosa.

Captain Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead on the hour with a wonderful strike from outside the box.

Fifteen minutes later Pillars new signing Nzube Aneazemba made victory safe with a third goal.

It was his second of the tournament after he also hit target against Plateau United in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

In another match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium today, Enyimba played out a 1- 1 draw with Wikki tourists.