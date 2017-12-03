- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung, has revealed that the Federal Government will organise a send-forth party for the Super Eagles before leaving for Russia the venue of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Plateau-born sports administrator said he believes that the Super Eagles will qualify without difficulty having beaten Argentine in a friendly match.

- Advertisement -

“Honestly, I see Super Eagles qualifying from the group and even go ahead to set Africa record by reaching semi-final. The government will ensure that the Eagles is provided with the necessary logistics to enable the team excel in Russia,” Dalung said.