- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s U17 women’s team were today forced to a 1-1 draw by home team Ethiopia in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier played in Addis Ababa.

The visiting Nigerians, who are coached by Bala Nikyu, took the lead after 18 minutes through Joy Jerry of Bayelsa Queens.

- Advertisement -

However, Tarikow Debiso drew Ethiopia level after 63 minutes.

The return leg match will be played in Benin City in a fortnight with the overall winners advancing to the next round of the qualifiers.

The Flamingoes have featured in all five U17 World Cups.