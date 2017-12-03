- Advertisement -

Marco Silva believes Watford can continue to mix it with the Premier League’s top sides after holding ten-man Tottenham to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Christian Kabasele put Watford in front at Vicarage Road but Heung-Min Son levelled for Spurs before Davinson Sanchez saw red for the visitors after being deemed to have raised an elbow into Richarlison’s face.

Watford still have hopes of mounting a surprise challenge for a European place – they are eighth in the table, three points behind Tottenham in sixth – but will need to continue to take points off the teams above them.

Silva’s side have had a mixed record against the top six this season. The Hornets beat Arsenal and have now drawn with Liverpool and Spurs at home, they were thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City, but performed well during the defeat to Chelsea in October and against Manchester United in the 4-2 loss on Tuesday.

And Silva believes his side have proved they can challenge the best teams in the league.

“We competed against a big team with a lot of quality – that’s our way – and now we have to keep going,” said Silva of the draw with Spurs.

“I’m happy because I saw again our players are giving everything. I know my players, and that they work every time.

“We need to do everything at our best, you have to perform every match, every day, at 100 per cent.

“Even some moments when you cannot get a result I think the fans feel what we are talking about now.”