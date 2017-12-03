- Advertisement -

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of youth player Aliou Traore.

ESPN reported in July that France under-17 midfielder Traore would join from Sarcelles and the club have now confirmed the deal.

“Traore is a boy we’ve been looking at for a while,” United U18s coach Kieran McKenna told MUTV recently. “He is a really powerful midfielder who likes to run box to box. He is very strong technically and is improving all the time.

“He’s a nice man and his English is improving. He’s settling in well with the boys and has taken to the club really well.”

Traore, who had previously spent time in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system, made his first United appearance in Saturday’s Under-18 Premier League Cup loss to Wolves.