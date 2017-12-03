- Advertisement -

Tottenham have heaped pressure on themselves by failing to win any of their last four Premier League matches, admits Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs ground out a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, forced to battle for a point after Davinson Sanchez was shown a red card for putting a forearm into Richarlison’s face.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side face an uphill struggle to climb back into the league’s top four, having slipped to sixth in the table.

And now defender Vertonghen accepts Tottenham have serious work to do to set their domestic campaign back on track.

“We have to get back to winning ways and we know that,” said the Belgian. “We had a run where we had to win a couple of games and we didn’t so I suppose the pressure is a little bit more, but we know we can win these games.”

Watford plundered the early lead at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Christian Kabasele’s header putting the hosts ahead.

Son Heung-min’s tap-in drew Tottenham level before the break, but the visitors were unable to claim a much-needed victory.

Eric Dier was lucky not to concede a last-gasp penalty for handball, too, leaving Spurs in two minds about the value of their point on the road.

“We wanted to win, even with 10 men we were still looking good and it feels like we’ve dropped two points here even after the red card,” said Vertonghen.

“We kept fighting, we still had at least 50 per cent of the game and if we’d gone for 10, 15 minutes longer, I think we could have won.

“We knew we had to level up our physical game and I think we did well there.

“We showed that we want to fight for each other and in this phase of the season that is the most important thing.”

England full-back Kieran Trippier insisted Tottenham remain unfazed by their recent run however.

“We’ve got a fantastic team, great spirit, a hungry young team and a great manager – we just have to keep going,” he said.

“It was difficult when we went down to 10 men but we still created chances and kept pushing on for the three points. We had to dig deep. Watford are a good side and they played well.”