Former Nigeria goalkeeper Austin Ejide has agreed a season-long contract with Israeli second division side Hapoel Hadera.

Experienced Ejide has equally started at his new club in the Leumit (equivalent of NNL) side with two clean-sheet performances at Lod FC which Hadera won 2-0 and a subsequent 1-0 home win on Friday against Kfar Saba.

Next up for the one-time Nigeria No 1 and his Hadera FC teammates is a trip to Beitar Tel Aviv on Friday.

It is Ejide’s third club in Israel since he moved to the European country from French side Bastia.

After parting company with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Ejide was unable to secure any club thereafter, thus remaining clubless all through the 2016 season.

“It was a difficult moment for me”, Ejide said from his base in Israel.

“Lots of setbacks during which time I lost my mother last year.

“Well, I’ve put all that behind as I look forward to better things with Hapoel Hadera”.