- Advertisement -

President of Argentina Football Association, Claudio Tapir, hopes a recall for Juventus striker, Gonzalo Higuain, will help the team conquer Nigeria and the other teams in Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Higuain who has been in fantastic form for Juventus in the Italian League this season is yet to feature for La Albiceleste under coach Jorge Sampaoli.

With the team placed in a tricky group that also has Croatia and newcomers Iceland, Tapia is banking on Higuain to help the team do well in Russia.

“I have no doubt that (Jorge) Sampaoli is going to call (Gonzalo) Higuain,” Tapia told TyC Sports.

- Advertisement -

“Obviously, the best thing is to arrive at the World Cup with a well oiled team, but I am sure Higuain will make the final squad for the competition.”

Argentina’s last defeat came against Nigeria, a 4-2 defeat, in an international friendly in Krasnodar last month, Tapia attributed the defeat to the withdrawal of Sergio Aguero at half time due to concussion.

“We have the opportunity of facing Nigeria again which is good after they beat us 4-2 in a friendly game. I think everything changed that day when Aguero was substituted.”