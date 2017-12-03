- Advertisement -

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is delighted to see his Belgian Jupiler League side Anderlecht return to winning way after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lokeren on Saturday.

Anderlecht had lost 1-0 to Uche Agbo’s Standard Liege in the Belgian Cup clash last Wednesday.

The 21-year-old who scored the match winner for his side on Saturday took to Twitter to celebrate his eighth league goal of the season.

- Advertisement -

“Back to winning ways. Another goal. God is great,” Onyekuru wrote via his official Twitter handle.

The Nigeria international is Anderlecht’s top scorer in the Belgian first division league with eight gold in 17 league games. Onyekuru is also tied with Mechelen’s Boureima Bande on the top scorer’s chart.

Onyekuru is expected to feature for Anderlecht in their final UEFA Champions League group game against Celtic at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Tuesday.