Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano says that La Albiceleste’s clash against Nigeria in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be another El Clasico in world football.

Nigeria and Argentina will meet for the fifth time in the group stages of the mundial next year in Russia.

Though La Albiceleste have won all four previous games against the Super Eagles, the Barcelona star is anticipating a tough encounter against the West Africans this time around.

Mascherano‎ was in action for La Albiceleste when the Super Eagles thrashed them 4-2 in a recent international friendly match in Russia on November 14.

“Our game against Nigeria will be another Classico in world football,” the Barcelona star told Ole.com.ar.

“They (Super Eagles ) have improved a lot, and like most of the teams that will be going to the World Cup, it will be tough to play against them.”

Croatia and debutants Iceland are the other teams in the Group D.

Argentina and Nigeria will clash on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.