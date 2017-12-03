- Advertisement -

Primate of the INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Oke Affa, Isolo, Lagos, Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has predicted a memorable World Cup outting for Nigeria once the best players head to the global rendezvous.

He spoke as the Rafiu Ladipo led Nigeria Football Supporters Club came for a Special Thanksgiving Service.

It is the view of Primate Ayodele that Nigeria can stun the world if sentiment is put aside, culminating in picking the very best in terms of skills and fitness for the mundial.

“First of all I thank the Nigeria Football Supporters Club for coming to INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church to express gratitude to God after Nigeria picked the World Cup ticket. It would not end like this as Super Eagles are capable of surprising the world, particularly when the most talented and best players are selected,” remarked the servant of God, who admonished that only biased team selection could stop God’s plan of making Nigeria shine at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on behalf of the supporters club, Ladipo, who is President-General, disclosed that they had to do the Thanksgiving Service at INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church because Primate Ayodele predicted Nigeria qualification long before the qualifiers actually began.

“Yes the servant of God told us Nigeria will qualify at INRI and we felt we must appreciate him and God. We must not compromise on such decent spiritual leader. We (the supporters club) would soon officially unveil Primate Ayodele as one of our patrons in football and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C).”