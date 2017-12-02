- Advertisement -

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic and winger, Marko Pjaca, are expecting a tough opening fixture against Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.‎

The Europeans who will also confront former champions Argentina and debutants Iceland in Group D of the tournament will face the Super Eagles on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Kovacic, who plays for European champions Real Madrid describes the Super Eagles as a tricky opponent but states that his team will go all out for a win against the three-time African champions.

- Advertisement -

“Argentina has a great team, we got to just know how good Iceland is in the qualifiers and African teams are always tricky to play against. But just like I am sure we are facing 3 very good opponents, I am sure that we will enter each game with plan to win and get 3 points,” Kovacic tweets on his Twitter handle.

Pjaca, a winger who has been capped 13 times by Croatia and currently in the books of Italian side Juventus labels the Super Eagles a dangerous opponent.

“A tough group, but we knew we had no easy opponents. Argentina has the top stars, Iceland who, after the excellent European championship, continued the series of great results and dangerous Nigeria. It will certainly be difficult for us, but it has to be,” reads a tweet on Pjaca’s Twitter handle.