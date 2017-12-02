- Advertisement -

Huddersfield manager David Wagner admits his side were not good enough to deserve anything from the defeat at Everton at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored second-half goals as Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of Everton ended in victory over the Terriers.

Huddersfield, goalless on their travels since the opening day, made life difficult for Allardyce’s side, particularly in the first period, but created few chances and slumped to a fourth straight league defeat for the first time in 17 years.

Wagner lamented his side’s lack of cutting edge on Merseyside, with Huddersfield just five points above the relegation zone at the start of a busy month of Premier League action.

He said: “This was a very disappointing afternoon from our point of view. There wasn’t a lot in this game; both teams showed good fighting attitude but both showed a lack of creativity and quality in the final third.

“Everton have shown a little bit more especially for the first goal, and this is why we lost this game. Today we were not able to show the talent that this group has, especially in the final third, and this is what we have to get back in order to have trust and believe in ourselves in the Premier League.

“We have shown it in the past and we will work hard to show it again next weekend.”

Wagner opted to make five changes from the side that were beaten 5-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates in midweek, but the German admitted that rotation may not be the correct policy moving forward.

The Terriers are in danger of undoing their fine start to the campaign, with the Terriers having now lost four consecutive league games for the first time since November 2000.

Wagner has targeted home comforts next weekend with Brighton the visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium.

He added: “Of course confidence grows with results but it’s so important that you make yourself independent from the circumstances where you have to focus on yourself and your talent. You need to have trust in your talent, but today there wasn’t enough.

“All the games in the Premier League are huge, for sure we’re happy to play at home now with our supporters and we’ll keep on fighting.

“We’ll analyse today’s game and we weren’t good enough in the final third. The players have shown that they do have it and we will look to bring this back against Brighton.”