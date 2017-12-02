- Advertisement -

Newly-promoted Strasbourg put the brakes on Paris Saint-Germain by becoming the first team to beat the runaway Ligue 1 leaders this season with a shock 2-1 win on Saturday.

Stephane Bahoken downed Neymar and company with a bullet finish in the 65th minute to drag the lowly home side away from relegation trouble and up to 14th, and gave Marseille the chance to close the 10-point gap between Rudi Garcia’s in-form side and PSG when they face Montpellier on Sunday.

Striker Bahoken struck just as Unai Emery’s side looked primed to snatch the three points, with Kylian Mbappe equalising Nuno Da Costa’s 13th-minute headed opener three minutes before the break and PSG piling on the pressure.

But with PSG camped in Strasbourg’s half and the rested Edinson Cavani readying himself to come on to push for the win, Bahoken raced onto Da Costa’s flick-on and thumped his winner past Alphonse Areola to consign PSG to their first defeat in all competitions since April.