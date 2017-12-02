- Advertisement -

Paul Clement has criticised his Swansea side, saying they deserve to be bottom of the Premier League after slipping to another defeat at Stoke.

The Swans have now gone seven games without a win, slipping into 20th spot after Crystal Palace’s 0-0 draw with West Brom lifted them to 10 points, one ahead of the Welsh side.

Following the game at the Bet365 Stadium, Clement was critical of his side, saying they were not playing well enough and should be putting the work done in their training sessions into effect.

“I believe we’ve gone to the bottom of the table and with the way we’ve been playing, we deserve to be bottom. I can’t say that we don’t or that we’ve been unlucky,” he told Sky Sports.

“You look back at the 10 games that we’ve lost, I think eight of them are by one goal, but I don’t look back and say we’ve been unlucky. We are where we are because that’s how we’re playing. It is a very disappointing time.

“We’re alright Monday to Friday but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about turning out performances at the weekend and when you’ve got midweek games but we’re just not managing to transfer that.

“All the games that we should have done a lot better in are arguably games that we could win. Today is a game we could win and if we played between, we’d have a chance but we’re just not playing well enough.

- Advertisement -

“It’s very difficult because you’re looking at ways you can turn it around. I can only control certain things, not everything, and what I can control is the line-up, the tactics of the team, the training and how I communicate with the players. Clearly those things aren’t working at the moment, and I have to find other ways.”

Swansea had taken the lead in the third minute, with Wilfried Bony scoring his first goal since returning to the club in the summer, but two strikes in four minutes from Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Biram Diouf sealed the win for Stoke.

“I think the performance kind of sums us up,” Clement added. “At times, we played some good football, we got off to a really good start with the kind of move we talked about and the kind of area we thought we’d be able to exploit.

“I think up until they scored their goal, we were the better team. Then, we’ve given the ball away in a key area- it’s a gift, the goal – and the second one is very typical of their style at times, especially when Peter Crouch plays up front.

“At 2-1, though, there is still a long way to go and I’m very disappointed with how we continued after that. I don’t think we played in a very good manner.”