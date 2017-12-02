- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich defeated promoted Hannover 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to increase their Bundesliga lead to six points.

Thomas Muller returned after nearly six weeks out injured, and the Germany forward crossed for Arturo Vidal to break the deadlock after a quarter-hour.

Vidal, who already drew a good save from Philipp Tschauner and struck the post, scored at the third attempt with a header inside the far post.

It was his third consecutive game scoring, confirming his improvement under Jupp Heynckes, who asked for more from the Chile midfielder upon his return as coach.

Muller set up Robert Lewandowski minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Hannover were then awarded a penalty for a foul on Sven Ulreich but failed to equalise on two attempts. Niclas Fullkrug’s first shot was ruled out for an infringement by a teammate, Ulreich saved the second attempt.

However, Charlison Benschop did level matters with a header following a corner in the 35th minute.

Kingsley Coman went close after the break and James Rodriguez grazed the crossbar as Bayern pushed for the lead.

Coman finally restored Bayern’s midway through the second half, taking Muller’s cross with his right boot and firing the ball in at the near post with his left. before Lewandowski wrapped it up late with a penalty.

The win leaves Bayern 10 points better off than second-placed RB Leipzig, who lost 4-0 to Hoffenheim on Saturday.